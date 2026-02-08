Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Epic grudges, deadly brawls

Epic grudges, deadly brawls

Everyone interested in the Mahabharata knows about how the young son of Arjuna, Abhimanyu, was killed by multiple warriors fighting against him, when he had no chariot and his bowstring was cut off from the back.
nusha S Rao
Anusha S Rao
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 20:48 IST
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 20:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPrism

Follow us on :

Follow Us