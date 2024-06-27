Expect the unexpected

I am not advocating pessimism but the sooner we change unrealistic attitudes, the better and freer we are. A well-known saying tells us that ‘accidents happen in the best-regulated families’.

This is true of events as well as people. We expect others to behave in certain ways and when they don’t, we become upset. We expect certain reactions and when this does not happen, we are disappointed and stressed.

We are happy as long as they fall in with our expectations. When they don’t, we are agitated. My mother used to quote a proverb, which when translated from the vernacular goes, ‘Every house has a set of steps’. What it conveyed was that every family has its own set of misfortunes and surprises. How true!