Fading flavours on the fast lane

<p class="bodytext">Once upon a not-so-distant time, the journey from Bengaluru to Mysuru was less about the destination and more about the detours. It was a ritual, a culinary pilgrimage, and a cultural slide show rolled into one. But now, with the gleaming Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway slicing through the landscape like a corporate email on a Sunday, we all seem to be zooming toward Mysuru with such speed and efficiency that the countryside has become little more than a blur on our windscreens – and perhaps in our memories. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Gone are the days when we left Bengaluru not just to reach Mysuru, but to experience the in-between. The first pit stop, always at Kengeri, was less of a necessity and more of a tradition – a chance to stretch your legs and sip a bottle of neon-coloured aerated delight while your uncle debated fuel prices with a stranger.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Next up: Bidadi. The home of the humble <span class="italic"><em>thatte idli</em></span>. Fluffy, flat, and often larger than your face, it was accompanied by <span class="italic"><em>chutney</em></span> so good, it made you question your life choices. You didn’t pass Bidadi. You respected it.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Then, with <span class="italic"><em>idli</em></span>-filled bellies and high hopes, you'd cruise toward Channapatna – the toy town where wooden wonders in cheerful colours lured both wide-eyed children and sentimental adults. Buying a spinning top or a wooden elephant wasn’t just shopping; it was supporting an art form and possibly bribing your own child for 10 more minutes of peace.</p>.<p class="bodytext">And just as your digestion settled, Maddur rolled in like a savoury siren call. The Maddur <span class="italic"><em>vada</em></span>, crisp outside and soft within, was the perfect midway miracle. No one knows what secret spell binds onion, flour, and oil into that addictive disc, but one thing’s certain: no road trip was complete without it.</p>.<p class="bodytext">By the time you reached Mandya, the sugar capital, it was time for a sugarcane juice break. Served in sticky glasses with a dash of lime and a dash more nostalgia, it was the ultimate refresher for tired travellers and tired relationships alike.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Near journey’s end, Srirangapatna beckoned. Lord Ranganatha awaited – graciously patient with sweaty, hurried devotees who paused to offer a quick prayer before the final leg. And finally, Mysuru! The city of palaces, silk, and that glorious, golden block of indulgence – <span class="italic"><em>Mysorepak</em></span>. Melt-in-the-mouth, and totally worth it.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Now, we whiz past all of this in a blur, doing 120 kmph in air-conditioned silence, stopping only for automated tolls and coffee from machines that don’t judge. There’s no <span class="italic"><em>Thatte Idli</em></span> traffic jam. No rogue cow causing a halt. No aunt declaring, “Let’s just quickly check out this temple.” There’s only efficiency, and in that, we’ve lost the essence.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The new expressway has brought speed, yes. But it’s also brought an unsettling quiet to the countryside. The roads may be smooth, but the journey? A little too frictionless.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Maybe, just maybe, we need to slow down. Take that detour. Pull over for a vada. Let the countryside catch up with us.</p>