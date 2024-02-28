Fancy facades vs vital lifeskills

Recently, I travelled from Ernakulam to Bengaluru on the intercity express train. A well-dressed young girl seated opposite me got off at Coimbatore, leaving an empty water bottle, an energy drink can, paper plates, and plastic covers on the foldable table in front of her.

By the time I realised that she had alighted and I had failed to point out the issue, another three ladies and a small girl occupied the seats around the same table. They, too, added to the waste. When I reached Hosur, the table was fairly loaded, and they folded it like a coffin and chattered while sitting around it. The scene remained the same when I got off at Carmelaram station.