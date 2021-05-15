As tensions escalate, Israel must be restrained

Israel appears to be preparing for a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip. It has amassed troops and tanks close to its border with Gaza. Since early this week, Israel has pounded Gaza with artillery and airstrikes, while Hamas has responded with rocket fire. The two sides seem to be on the brink of an all-out war. Neither has shown any concern about civilian casualties. Israel, in particular, has targeted several apartment buildings in Gaza. In the name of eliminating Hamas commanders that it believes are holed up in these buildings or destroying suspected arms dumps, it has killed over a hundred civilians so far, including 27 children. Human rights groups are pointing out that both sides are engaging in violence that merits being described as war crimes. Mixed communities of Jews and Arabs in Israel are engulfed in violence, too. While Israel’s launch of a ground invasion will result in a surge in Palestinian civilian casualties, Hamas’ launch of missiles from Lebanon to target Israel could draw neighbouring countries into the conflict. A geographic expansion of hostilities looms in a highly volatile region.

Also read: Hamas and Israel: A history of confrontation

Tensions have been escalating since mid-April when Israeli police put up barricades to prevent Palestinians from gathering at the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount, a site in Jerusalem that is sacred to Muslims, Jews and Christians. Besides, unrest has been growing over the possible eviction of Palestinians living in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah district. However, the escalation in hostilities must be seen in the context of Israel’s domestic politics. Just before Israeli bombardment of Gaza began on Monday, a disparate collection of parties was on the verge of forming a coalition to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The possibility that Netanyahu ordered the airstrikes to put off the coalition’s effort at government formation cannot be ruled out. Hamas, which is seeking to project itself as the protector of all Palestinians, including those in the West Bank, also gains from the current hostilities. It may have lost several commanders in the recent Israeli air strikes but its support among Palestinians is soaring as they are banding behind it against the Israeli attacks.

Read more: Palestinians flee as Israeli artillery pounds northern Gaza

The United States has issued a statement supporting Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas’ rockets. It has made no mention of the Palestinians’ right to defend themselves and is thus not even-handed in dealing with the conflict actors. It also blocked a China-Tunisia-Norway call for an open meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Friday to discuss the situation. Washington’s obstructionist approach will encourage Israel to escalate violence against Palestinians, and that will help neither the cause of peace in the region nor America’s slipping global image.