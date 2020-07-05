Be humane while disposing of bodies

The inhuman manner in which the bodies of some of those who succumbed to Covid-19 are disposed of sans any dignity in Karnataka, is repulsive. Two recent videos – one, of eight bodies literally being thrown into a pit in Ballari, and another, of a deceased being dragged on the ground at Yadgir for a considerable distance before being buried – led to outrage over the complete lack of respect for the dead. While losing a loved one is traumatic enough for the relatives who are not even allowed to be present during the funeral or perform the last rites, the insensitivity displayed by the authorities leaves them shattered and in complete distress. Though the final word has not yet been said on whether coronavirus can spread from dead bodies, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said such chances are remote as long as standard safety precautions are followed. However, the stigma attached to Covid-19 and the misinformation surrounding the disease seem to be reason behind the coldness displayed by the health workers.

Such inconsiderateness in the disposal of bodies is not limited to Karnataka alone. In the initial days when bodies were being handed over to relatives, there were several cases where they remained unclaimed forcing the hospital authorities to perform the last rites. At least two high courts, Bombay and Calcutta, have taken cognizance of the disrespectful treatment of bodies, following which the governments in Maharashtra and West Bengal amended protocols to make them more humane. Now, in Kolkata, the ashes of the victim can be given to the relatives who can also participate in the funeral from a distance. While some countries have banned relatives and friends from attending the funeral, the WHO says such a bar is not necessary if adequate precautions are followed, insisting that “even in this difficult period, the families of those dead should find someplace to express their grief”.

At a time when there are several instances of the public opposing the last rites of Covid-19 affected at common burial grounds, the health workers cannot be entirely blamed as they too, like the rest of the society, are prone to certain myths and fears. The need of the hour is to sensitise both the public and the health workers (and their higher-ups) so that certain misconceptions can be erased. Karnataka could also follow the Kolkata model and enable relatives to have some role in the final journey of their family members or friends, without compromising on safety guidelines. However, the least that the government can do is to ensure that the dead are not robbed of their dignity. There can be nothing more heartless than that.