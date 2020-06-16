Safeguards for agri land, farmers key

The Karnataka cabinet’s decision to amend the Land Reforms Act to enable non-agriculturists to buy farm land irrespective of their income from other sources is a welcome move as long as enough safeguards are put in place to ensure that the provisions are not misused by real estate sharks and speculators. With increasing input rates, crop loss due to the vagaries of nature, high labour cost and volatility in produce price, agriculture has become an unviable vocation for farmers with small holdings, often driving them to suicide when they are unable to repay debt. Besides, with cooperative farming yet to become a reality, mechanisation and use of modern technology which can boost productivity remain out of the reach of the small farmer. While distress sale is common in rural areas, the farmer has always received a pittance as the law forbade him from selling the land to non-agriculturists. The new regime will increase the bargaining power of the farmer and hopefully enable him to get the right price for his land.

With increasing urban stress, many white-collared professionals are showing a keen interest in farming and their financial capacity to invest in technology should help not only in reclaiming large tracts of land that have gone fallow due to the inability of farmers to cultivate them, but also in increasing the yield of existing farms or fields. However, it is imperative that strong safeguards are built into the legislation to prevent conversion of such purchased land for commercial purposes, except for allied agricultural activities like food processing units and cold storages, which will create a second source of income other than farming for the local community. While the law should guard against creation of land banks by the real estate mafia, special attention should be given to protecting the ecological balance in the environmentally sensitive Western Ghats. Bengaluru is witness to how the green cover around the city has turned into a concrete jungle and a similar situation should not be replicated in rural areas. The guidelines should also clearly stipulate that in case of conversion for non-agricultural purposes, the land will be permanently confiscated by the government, besides initiating other punitive action

When every individual is free to pursue the vocation of his choice, there is no logic in compelling a farmer to remain an agriculturist all his life. The government would also do well to study the implementation of similar laws in other states, so that all loopholes can be plugged in advance. If executed earnestly, the proposal holds a lot of promise not just for beleaguered farmers and urban professionals aspiring to return to their roots, but also for the rural economy as a whole.