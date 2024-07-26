Five rituals for a delightful day

The third ritual: engage in a few hours of deliberate digital-detox daily. Studies show that an average person spends around two and half hours daily on social media. This is a colossal waste of your precious time. Besides, the connections you derive from social media are neither meaningful nor lasting. Often, they make you feel inadequate and sometimes even lonely. To put your digital phone and laptop out of your immediate reach for at least a couple of hours daily will make you more grounded and effective. This is bound to make your days delightful.