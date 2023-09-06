Food inflation could give government sleepless nights

Inflation in the food basket was 11.5 per cent in July, compared to 4.55 per cent in June. This is largely due to untimely rains in April, and erratic monsoon so far (deficient in June and August, and bountiful in July). The spread has been quite inconsistent as compared to the Long Period Average (LPA). Going forward, most Indians may have to pay higher prices for basic food items.

Food inflation in July was primarily driven by higher prices of vegetables; but cereals, pulses, and spices also contributed to that.

The latest step by the government to manage the food inflation is the 20 per cent duty on export of parboiled non-basmati rice. There is a minimum export price of $1,200 per tonne on basmati rice also, and the Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) must issue a certificate for the same.

Drivers of food Inflation

Pulses:

Inflation in pulses surged to 13.27 per cent in July driven by the high prices of arhar, moong, and urad.

As on September 1, the sown area under kharif pulses is 119.09 lakh hectare (ha), lower by 11.04 lakh ha than 2022. Scanty monsoon in pulse growing regions of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan may have an adverse impact on production of pulses.

The Union government has been quite proactive for maintaining prices of pulses. On March 3, import duty on whole arhar was cut from 10 per cent to nil. On June 2, stock limits were imposed on arhar and urad, with wholesale traders, big retailers, small stores, and dal millers.

Media reports suggest that the government may be considering imposing a stock limit on gram (chana). Chana’s case is rather unique as it has invited action from the government even when it may not have been warranted.

On August 16, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), suspended the launch of any new contract of chana on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), till further orders. In December 2021, the ban was extended for one year, which has now been further extended till December 20, 2023.

Chana prices have ruled below the minimum support price (MSP) (see graph below) and there is hardly any case for imposing a stock limit.