For I.N.D.I.A.’s future, Congress must make some tough calls

As the Congress gears up for seat-sharing negotiations with its allies in I.N.D.I.A., it faces the perennial dilemma of striking a balance between accommodating its partners and protecting its diminishing turf.

Though it cannot abandon its efforts, however ineffectual, to strengthen its party, the Congress can ill-afford to persist with its ‘big brother’ attitude vis-a-vis its allies after its recent drubbing in the three Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. There is also a realistic internal assessment in the Congress that its footprint across India has shrunk immeasurably even though it remains the largest political party in I.N.D.I.A.

This reality check has led Congress strategists to suggest that the party focus its attention and energies on 250-300 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming general elections. The Congress is yet to decide the number of seats on which it will field candidates, but there is a possibility it could be less than the 421 seats it contested in 2019, of which it won a mere 52.

If the Congress wishes to call the shots in I.N.D.I.A. after the polls, its primary task will be to contain the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in states where the two are pitted directly against each other. It’s not an easy task given the party’s past dismal record. In 2019, the Congress and the BJP went face-to-face with each other in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka, accounting for 128 seats. The Congress won only four.

Unlike the last general elections when the Congress fought from a position of strength after it won assembly polls in three heartland states, it will be far tougher for the party this time as it will face a surcharged BJP given its recent convincing victories in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

The survival of I.N.D.I.A. depends on the Congress. As the anchor of this bloc, comprising a host of regional players, the Congress has an onerous responsibility. It must deliver in the states where the BJP is its main rival. At the same time, the Congress must make some hard decisions before going in for seat-sharing negotiations with its allies. Since it is not able to dictate terms to its allies, it has to be more pragmatic in its dealings with them, making sure it does not pitch its demands too high.