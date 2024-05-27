For the new government, sustainable development must lead to economic growth

In a few days; time, the third most-polluted country in the world will have a new government taking oath in New Delhi, the world’s most polluted capital city. A sobering reminder for those assuming power that from here on they will do better if they prioritise ecology over economy, environment over development, and long-term benefits over short-term gains, in their 100-day plans, 5-year programmes, and 1,000-year vision.

India has been ranked lowest (180th out of 180 countries) on the 2022 Environmental Performance Index (EPI), 111th on the 2023 Global Hunger Index, 134th in the 2023 Human Development Index, and 112th among 166 countries for its performance in 2023 towards achieving the United Nations-mandated Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is believed that the success of Agenda 2030 globally will depend, in a decisive way, on the progress India makes on the SDGs in the next five years. Currently, India trails behind countries such as Bhutan (61st, the best in South Asia), the Maldives (68th), Sri Lanka (83rd), Nepal (99th), and Bangladesh (101st) on SDGs.

India's economy may have grown by about 8 per cent in the last fiscal year, the fastest among major countries; however, it has done little good for the 90 per cent of the population. India is one of the most unequal countries in the world. The top 10 per cent of the India’s population holds 77 per cent of the total national wealth. By the end of last year, India's richest citizens owned 40.1 per cent of its wealth. Meanwhile, since the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has been giving free food rations to 814 million of India's 1.42 billion people — nearly 60 per cent of India's population.