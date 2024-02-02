Forgiveness and repentance

When anybody repents, the main thing to do is to correct his behaviour, he has to stop committing the sins for which he desires to repent. Forgiveness involves a kind attitude abandoning all animosity and hatred. The Holy Quran says, “Surely, Allah forgives all the sins committed, Indeed He is the most Forgiving, the Merciful”. Prophet Muhammad(s) said “oh people, repent God for indeed, I repent to God 100 times a day. It is important to note that the keys to repentance are that a sinner must desert from his sin, feel regret for having perpetrated it, and then make a firm resolve not to return to it.