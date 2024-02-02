Forgiveness and repentance

Forgiveness is a virtue that holds a central place in all religions of the world. Forgiveness is not just a social virtue but also a means of spiritual growth and purification. When individuals forgive, they release themselves from the burden of anger and resentment, allowing them to draw closer to God.
The creator has placed a special feature in man’s psyche, which is called “repentance.” A positive aspect of repentance is that engenders a strong determination in a person to reform himself, and after having done something wrong, to firmly walk on the path of goodness thereafter, It is this positive enthusiasm that follows from repentance that, in law of nature, changes an evil deed into a good one. If anyone really wants to repent, he should be humble.
Be humble before God and know in his heart that He is right and one must live by his words. Sins are mistakes that lead us to hurt others and hurt ourselves.
When we live a life free of sin, not only do we please God and preserve our souls for eternity, but we also make our lives happier and more fulfilling.
In the Bhagvad Gita Shri Krishna declares forgiveness to be a divine quality foundational for liberation and is contrasted with the anger and harassment that characterise the ungodly who stay in bondage.
When anybody repents, the main thing to do is to correct his behaviour, he has to stop committing the sins for which he desires to repent. Forgiveness involves a kind attitude abandoning all animosity and hatred. The Holy Quran says, “Surely, Allah forgives all the sins committed, Indeed He is the most Forgiving, the Merciful”. Prophet Muhammad(s) said “oh people, repent God for indeed, I repent to God 100 times a day. It is important to note that the keys to repentance are that a sinner must desert from his sin, feel regret for having perpetrated it, and then make a firm resolve not to return to it.
In the Bible, Jesus says that people should forgive others seventy times seven. This is in response to Peter asking Jesus how many times he should forgive a brother who sins against him, Peter asks if forgiving seven times is appropriate, and Jesus responds “ not seven times, but seventy times seven.”