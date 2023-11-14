Free grains, election promises, market distortions

The third issue is whether we need to go back to a targeted approach as far as food and nutrition security is concerned. The NFSA is implemented through the Public Distribution System of ration shops and has become universal. In fact, in the first version, the NFSA was meant to be implemented only in the 100 most backward districts. It was extended to the whole country as an electoral gimmick. The original PDS in place from the 1960s was sought to be reformed by replacing it with the Targeted PDS (TPDS) in the mid-1990s. But that needs the hard political decisions of favouring some (backward) regions of the country, using the resources of the Union government. Since backwardness is more predominant in the northern states and the Hindi belt, such a targeted approach raises the thorny issues of inter-State fairness, and how to navigate federalism in a cooperative and fair manner. But some sort of reform to the universal NFSA is needed.