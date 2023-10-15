From 18th century Scotland, a compelling parable for our times

As individuals, it is natural that we pursue self-interest. That is merely prudence. Yet, as social creatures, explains Smith, we are also bestowed with a natural sympathy towards others. When we see others distressed, we feel for them, just as others empathise with and feel for us. Over time, we each learn what is and is not acceptable to other people. Morality stems from our social nature, as does our sense of justice. The ideal must be that any impartial person -- what Smith calls an impartial spectator -- should fully empathise with our emotions and actions. Achieving this requires command over oneself, and in this is true virtue. The moral imperative for us today is to ensure that the genius of the Indian Constitution -- Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity -- is practiced in our everyday lives.