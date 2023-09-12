Gandhi for the world, Godse for India?

Gandhi believed fervently in reaching out to adversaries in a spirit of reconciliation and dialogue, as he did with B R Ambedkar and M A Jinnah. But does the Modi government follow this Gandhian principle? No. Instead, the Modi-led regime is known for its particularly ferocious relations with the Opposition, a refusal to dialogue across the aisle and even give the highly undemocratic call for an ‘Opposition-mukt Bharat’. Unleashing enforcement agencies on the Opposition, refusing to invite Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to the G-20 official dinner, or refusing to dialogue with the Opposition on the upcoming “special session” of parliament, are acts of petty political hostility, the very antithesis of Gandhian principles of solutions from dialogue. Gandhi said: “Resist me always when my suggestion does not appeal…I shall not love you less for that resistance.” The Modi dispensation invokes the phrase Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or ‘the world is

one family’ abroad, but bullies its opponents at home.