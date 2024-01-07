Generative AI: All roads lead to dystopia

The introduction of robots in factory assembly lines has severely reduced the number of blue-collar jobs. Even at the white-collar level, most jobs are repetitive. For example, doctors looking through X-rays, sonograms, MRIs and the like, lawyers analysing previous court cases, engineers studying blueprints, etc. Since existing AI tools are already capable of analysing text, image and audio with remarkable facility, it is only a matter of time before these are deployed to eliminate huge swaths of white-collar jobs. What will these newly unemployed people do for a living? The pat answer that new types of jobs will be created will not do, unless details are provided -- something that AI proponents haven’t been able to do so far. This is in line with their inability to explain how their AI systems work. They simply do not know!