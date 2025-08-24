Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pentagon restricts Ukraine's use of US missiles against Russia: Report

The news came as US President Donald Trump has grown more frustrated publicly over the three-year-old war and his inability to secure a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 00:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 00:52 IST
World newsUSRussia

Follow us on :

Follow Us