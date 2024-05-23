Gita's guide to mental equanimity

The sixth chapter of the Bhagavad Gita titled ‘Dhyanayoga’ speaks in detail about the science of mind control and its role in the life of man and how a controlled mind is an invaluable aid in man’s inner personality development.

Though it frequently uses the words Sanyasi and Yogi, it should not be interpreted as applicable only to such evolved persons, but also to every human desirous of shaping his life towards higher achievements in temporal as well as spiritual spheres.

This chapter throws light on crucial questions such as what exactly is meant by the word ‘mind’, how does the mind work, what needs to be done to ensure that the mind is under control and so on. The chapter commences by defining what is ‘Karmayoga’ and what is ‘Karmasanyasa’.