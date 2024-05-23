Gita's guide to mental equanimity

The sixth chapter of the Bhagavad Gita titled ‘Dhyanayoga’ speaks in detail about the science of mind control and its role in the life of man and how a controlled mind is an invaluable aid in man’s inner personality development.
Though it frequently uses the words Sanyasi and Yogi, it should not be interpreted as applicable only to such evolved persons, but also to every human desirous of shaping his life towards higher achievements in temporal as well as spiritual spheres.
This chapter throws light on crucial questions such as what exactly is meant by the word ‘mind’, how does the mind work, what needs to be done to ensure that the mind is under control and so on. The chapter commences by defining what is ‘Karmayoga’ and what is ‘Karmasanyasa’.
Not doing one’s duty with only the final benefits in mind, but as a service to society, as an offering to the divine is called Karmayoga. Not having the sense of doership (I have done this, It is because of me that this happened), without pride and egotism is Karmasanyasa. The Gita says that both are the same, two faces of the same coin.
Practicing Karmayoga first gradually purifies the mind, reducing the tendencies of pride, vanity and egotism, leading to a state of Sanyasa. This in turn further strengthens the mind to practice Karmayoga. In this way, both these approaches complement each other.
The Gita evocatively says “what is called sanyasa is also called Yoga”. Here, the Gita makes a very significant statement. “Without giving up your Sankalpa (desires and greed), you cannot achieve Yoga( doing your duty without eyeing the final gains)”.
The Gita says that the human mind is always immersed in a constant stream of desires. One desire satisfied gives birth to another, the next and so on in a never ending flow. Reining in this monster of desire (read greed) is the first step in man’s journey of spiritual evolution. Such a controlled mind assists in doing ones duty (Karmayoga).
The mind gets purified of the negative emotions of pride and arrogance. Like a rider controlling a horse, man learns to control his mind –“Yogarudha”in Gita’s words. In this way, through a structured approach, the mind reaches a steady state, a state of mental equipoise –Shama as the Gita puts it. Such a stable mind is ready for Dhyana- meditation and concentration, says the Gita.