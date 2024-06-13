Give regional languages their due, learn Kannada

I was six years old and was to be admitted to second grade. I had to take a written test and undergo an interview. Upon seeing my blank Hindi paper (I did not then know that such a language existed), the principal remarked, “Isko to bilkul hi Hindi nahi aati” (she absolutely doesn’t know Hindi) and somewhat suggested that it would be an obstacle to granting admission. My maternal uncle, who had been living in Delhi for the past few years and had accompanied us for admission, assured her that I would learn Hindi in as little time as possible. When my mother was apprised of this, she took upon herself the task of teaching me Hindi. By the end of three months, I could read, write, and speak Hindi, and by the end of the year, I had scored the highest marks in the annual exams. My mother made sure of that.