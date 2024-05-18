Google’s new search engine is bad news for Web economy

For its part, Google disagrees with this assessment. In a blog post, Reid noted that: “We see that the links included in AI Overviews get more clicks than if the page had appeared as a traditional Web listing for that query” — though that says nothing of the impact to other links that would typically appear on a search results page but will now be pushed way below the AI content. A Google spokesperson stressed that the company realises that, to have content to build into AI, content creators must have an incentive to create it in the first place — so Google said it would be monitoring closely the effect AI Overviews has on traffic (though how much the public will know about these metrics is not clear).