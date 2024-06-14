Gratitude to Grammar Nazis

Grammar was an essential part of our learning, and Wren and Martin were our trusted friends, philosophers, guides, and mentors in our daily tussles with grammar.

We analysed and parsed sentences—simple, complex, compound—over precious weekends and ruined our vacations. We wondered where they found such long convoluted sentences, perhaps from a seventeenth-century novel, with a string of subordinate, coordinate, and subjunctive clauses. When we protested loud and long against the iniquities and vagaries of grammar, they quietly told us that grammar was the bedrock of a language and that they were giving us a good foundation, and if we were to learn the language, this was the way forward.

And again, one teacher came up with the shortest of sentences and asked us to amplify them: "The lark becomes a sightless song" and "I am never less alone than when alone," which was a little over the top for our grade nine minds, but we struggled through.