Green credit programme: An opportunity and a challenge

GCP is a market-based mechanism, which means there must be demand for the green credits, such as tonnes of carbon sequestered through tree planting. More importantly, there must be an attractive price for the green carbon credits generated by, say, farmers. If the price is not attractive, the whole programme will collapse. Farmers and communities will lose interest. Generally, industry or corporations that buy the bulk of the potential carbon credits may not be enthusiastic about uncertain carbon credits flowing from small farms distributed over large areas. Further, there is a risk of ‘Permanence’ of carbon credits, which means that an individual or a farmer may cut the trees after getting payment for the carbon credit, or the trees may be burned in a fire or attacked by pests, or the trees may not grow at the rate required, given the degraded or poor fertility status of soils and erratic rainfall. So the success of the GCP depends on many factors, and we may have to wait and watch. If successfully implemented, millions of farmers and individuals will benefit and enable their participation in the global effort to address climate change, with multiple benefits to local communities, agriculture, biodiversity, water supply, and so on.

It is important to recognise that initiatives such as GCP will indeed play a minor role in addressing the global climate change challenge. According to the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), there is a need to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 50% by 2030, while currently the emissions are increasing. This will require a large-scale transformational change in how energy is produced, transmitted, and utilized. According to all available assessments, the world will not be able to achieve the scale of CO2 emission reduction required to achieve the Paris Agreement target of stabilising global warming at 1.5 degrees C. The world is on its way to becoming warmer by 2.7 to 3 degrees C above the pre-industrial level. Thus, in a large country such as India, where millions of rural and urban communities are vulnerable to climate change hazards such as droughts, floods, heat waves, and hurricanes, the only option seems to be to build resilience in communities, agriculture, water management, health systems, etc.