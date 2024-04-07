Greenwashing our way into the future

Greenwashing is on the rise, in India and across the world. We can see it in many of the consumer products we buy for everyday use – but it can be even more insidious in their influence on investments, and on big business, as the Carbon Majors report indicates. Another recent investigative report by The Guardian in September 2023 also points to another fruitful area of greenwashing -- global carbon markets, where companies can ‘offset’ their harmful environmental impact in one place by planting trees in other distant locations. This report found that many of these claims were false, exaggerated.