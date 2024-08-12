Harris and Walz need more than weird memes and brat videos to win

Political scientists David Broockman and Josh Kalla have tested dozens of potential pro-Harris campaign messages. The most persuasive one? It touts Harris’ support for Social Security. No. 2 was about Medicare. Like I said, there are a lot of old people out there.

Calling Trump “weird,” by contrast, was one of the least effective messages. And while talking about child care, as Harris does in her brand new stump speech, speaks powerfully to the concerns of the thirty and forty something professionals who run campaigns, it performs dramatically worse than talking about Social Security and Medicare. Other polling data backs this up.

These are not messages that will go viral. People don’t make TikToks or Instagram Reels about Social Security and Medicare. Retirement security is not Brat.

But there are just a lot more old people in the electorate than there are cool young people or even parents of young kids. Biden’s advanced age eventually became a crippling handicap, but for a while it kept him and his inner circle of not-quite-as-old advisers better grounded in the realities of the electorate than the average Democrat.

It’s not exactly bad for the Harris campaign to put an entertaining show on the internet while it figures things out — that press release referencing a legendary dril tweet was well played. Harris has had to make a lot of decisions in a very short period of time: Not just crafting ads and selecting a vice presidential nominee, but programming a convention. On a more conceptual level, she has to come up with a way to talk about where she stands in 2024 versus positions she took in 2019 versus the policies of the Biden administration.

So far it’s worked out well: She’s moved up in the polls and regained the fundraising edge that Biden lost. If the current set of online antics is just a way to buy time to get the rest of the puzzle together, her team will look like geniuses come November. But sooner rather than later — if only to rebut Trump — Harris will have to engage with older, offline voters on their own terms.