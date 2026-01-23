In Kerala to sound poll bugle, PM Modi calls for putting an end to LDF-UDF's 'adjustment' and 'appeasement' politics

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Accusing the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-democratic-front">United Democratic Front</a> (UDF) of scuttling Kerala's progress over the years by indulging in 'adjustment' and 'appeasement' politics', Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a call for bringing the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/this-is-how-it-began-in-gujarat-modi-signals-bjp-expansion-in-kerala-3872095">NDA) to power in the state</a> in the upcoming assembly election.</p><p>In his maiden visit to Thiruvananthapuram after the party scripted maiden success in Thiruvananthapuram corporation, Modi expressed confidence that BJP's victory in the civic body polls in the state capital would lead the way for the party coming to power in the state as was witnessed in Gujarat where the party first won the Ahmedabad civic body in 1987 and later on came to power in that state.</p><p>"Thiruvananthapuram will be made a model city for the whole country. I extend my full support to make Thiruvananthapuram one of the best cities of India. By winning Thiruvananthapuram civic body BJP-NDA laid the foundation for coming to power in the state," Modi said. </p><p>He added in Malayalam, 'Marathathu ini marum' (What that didn't change so far will now change).</p>.PM Modi flags off 3 more Amrit Bharat Express trains in Kerala, number raises to 27.<p>Modi said that over the years the LDF and the UDF were involved in an adjustment politics of ruling the state alternatively.</p><p>"Congress and Left-Front are having different 'jhanda' (flag), but same agenda. They have been indulging in corruption and appeasement politics. Even as the left party was wiped out in Tripura and Bengal, in Kerala they are surviving due to the LDF-UDF adjustment politics. It is time for the people to go for the third alternative, BJP-NDA, so as to achieve the goal of Vikasith Kerala," said Modi while addressing the public meeting at Putharikandam ground in the city on Friday.</p><p>He also alleged that the Congress was having a communal agenda along with the Muslim League. "The Congress is now being termed as MMS - Muslim League Maobadi Congress," Modi said.</p><p>The Prime Minister accused the LDF government in Kerala of denying benefits of central schemes like PM-SHRI to the people. Even savings of poor people in cooperative banks were being looted by the left and the Congress, said the BJP top leader. </p>.Upset over being 'ignored' by Rahul, Shashi Tharoor skips meeting called to discuss Congress strategy for Kerala.<p>Referring to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/sabarimala-gold-loss-accused-jointly-looted-lord-ayyappas-property-says-kerala-high-court-3870159">Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold heist</a>, the Prime Minister said that only the BJP-NDA can protect worship centres and beliefs. "Once BJP comes to power in Kerala, all involved in the Sabarimala gold theft will be jailed. It is Modi's guarantee," he said.</p><p>Even as there were high expectations that the Prime Minister would announce some major development projects for Thiruvananthapuram, it did not happen. Thiruvananthapuram mayor V V Rajesh handed over a blueprint on various development needs of Thiruvananthapuram to the Prime Minister. </p><p>BJP had earlier announced that if the party wins the city corporation the Prime Minister would be brought to the city within 45 days to announce the development plans for the state capital.</p><p>BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar presented a model of Lord Ayyappa to the Prime Minister. Twenty20 leader and Kitex group managing director Sabu M Jacob, who joined the NDA on Thursday, was also present on the stage.</p><p>Modi's brief visit to the state began with a roadshow. He also launched various development initiatives, including flagging off of three Amrit Bharat express trains.</p>