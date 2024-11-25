Have patience, give time and wait for growth

<p>Most of us have planted a seed in a good mix of soil and watered it with love and care. Fertility levels in the soil notwithstanding, we have tendered with utmost care by adding the right manure and watering at the right time and quantity. </p>.<p>Almost all of us have run there the next morning waiting with bated breath to be surprised – has the seed sprouted? And then the next day, and again the next day. Haven’t our faces lit up like a thousand lamps when we see the sprout (chiguru in Kannada) with a young leaf that is a bright green?</p>.<p>This plant seed sprouted in a few days, but what about the human embryo which is the seed that is slowly but steadily making progress in it’s mother’s womb? At the first instance it taught us patience – for the child as well as for the parents to wait for nine months. The embryo that slowly developed into a foetus takes its own time, approximately 36-38 weeks to take its first peek into the outside world.</p>.<p>Why did it take whatever time it took for the seed to sprout in order to grow into a sapling, so also for the human embryo to emerge crying out to announce its arrival?</p>.<p>It was going through a time for preparation, to face the vagaries of life since it gets planted in the midst of an ephemeral world – an ever-changing one with its own tunes and rhythms. </p>.<p>A right question to ask is what was the seed / embryo doing while in waiting?</p>.<p>Waiting comes with its own challenges. The embryo as one of God’s creations was preparing within with inner growth. It is an introspection process for growth-within being still closer to The Ultimate Truth, and not exposed to the outside world. All of the adult characters are hiding inside the seed in an unmanifested form. They manifest over a period of time in a variety of forms with flavours, when the worldly scenes has its bearing to inspire the growing-being by moulding it’s behaviour.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The maxim reads, “The child is the father of the man.” It can be no exaggeration if we term our discussion in this article – “The seed as the unmanifested of the manifested entity.”</p>