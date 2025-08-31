Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
HEIs: A moment of reckoning

HEIs: A moment of reckoning

Mr Mayhem, US President Donald Trump, is hating on his pet peeves, the US liberal intellectual class and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), almost each fortnight.
Rahul Jayaram
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 22:33 IST
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 22:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPrismhigher education institutions

Follow us on :

Follow Us