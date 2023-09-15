History turns upside down in a war where the Koreas are suppliers

Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the State Department in Washington,​ characterised the meeting ​as Putin “​begging Kim Jong Un for help.” But it is not just Russia turning to the Korean Peninsula for aid: Under deals worked out quietly with Washington, South Korea has been shipping large amounts of artillery shells to the US for months. It insists that it is not supplying any lethal weapons directly to Ukraine. But its shipments to the US military help free up American stocks for Ukraine to use in fighting Russia.