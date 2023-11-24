Hockey among tribes of Odisha

The British army and the Christian missionaries popularised hockey in India. Christian proselytising zeal in English schools, army barracks, seminaries and churches exposed the tribals to the sport. In Odisha, the earliest reference to hockey matches goes back to Kesramal of Sundargarh in the 1860s. The priests and the tribal converts played hockey after the Sunday prayers. The tribal players were appreciated for their natural speed, agility and stamina. Friendly matches involving four and five hamlets were held. Khasi Cup developed as an intra-village tribal hockey tournament. Goat and cockerel were the live trophy for the winner and the runners-up, respectively. However, no such tournaments were ever held for females. The Khasi Tournament continues.