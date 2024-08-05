How babies transmit goodwill

We get back to the compulsion of the evolutionary process that demands self-preservation even for the just-born babies. What can ensure safety more than an innocent and angelic smile? And what does it convey to the receiver? To keep aside all ill wills. Even other animals seem to mutually transmit such goodwill while dealing with babies and young children. A few days ago, in a remote, unfrequented corner of our balcony, I found a mother cat hiding and nurturing a rather big litter of half a dozen kittens. They were safe under a foot step. From a distance through a window, I could see the tiny ones playing around and exploring their small space. But the minute they noticed me, they scrambled for shelter under their mothers’ belly. Added to that, the mother cat was ready to pounce on me, the intruder.