How Modi is skewing Centre-State ties

Is Indian federalism, or the delicate consensus between India’s states and the Union, crumbling? All signs seem to point in that direction. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under its mascot Narendra Modi, has established an almost unchallenged dominance in national politics. But it finds itself struggling to imprint its supremacy in the states. India’s federal arrangements are now emerging as an important site of contestation for the BJP in its quest for absolute political hegemony.

Through a mix of fiscal, administrative and institutional measures, the current regime is attempting to reshape the nature and form of India’s federal bargain. The project is a work in progress. Just hours from now, state finance ministers will lock horns, for the third time in as many months, with the Central government at a specially convened GST council meeting to resolve the vexed issue of who should borrow (Centre or states) to meet the GST compensation deficit. Thus far, the Centre has stubbornly refused, despite sound economic logic, to take on the burden of borrowing to meet its commitment to the states under the GST law.

Last month, the Centre bulldozed agricultural market reforms, an area that falls firmly within the Constitutional domain of state governments, with no regard for consensus building or Parliamentary process. The political significance of the BJP’s centralising project is articulated through the slogan of ‘One Nation’ that it is now linked with all its development schemes. Implicit in this is a clear political message: This government has little patience for its own stated goal of “cooperative federalism”.

The irony is inescapable. As chief minister, Narendra Modi was amongst the most vocal advocates for state rights. He pushed hard for greater fiscal autonomy for the states, rallied against the Government of India’s central schemes and argued to the Planning Commission that they locked states into rigid, one-size-fits-all, centrally-driven agendas that went against the grain of India’s federal structure.

On taking office as prime minister in 2014, Modi committed himself to replace the centralising Planning Commission with the NITI Aayog because the “States of the Union…do not want to be mere appendages of the Centre.” Yet, through its policy actions, rather than promote cooperative federalism, this government has carefully renegotiated Centre-state relations to tilt the balance of power firmly toward the Centre.