Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Hunger is not a rite of passage — it’s a policy failure

Hunger is not a rite of passage — it’s a policy failure

The silent crisis of student malnutrition could threaten not only individuals but the broader promise of India’s demographic dividend.
Bishal Kalita
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 06:27 IST
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 06:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Opinionhungeracademic

Follow us on :

Follow Us