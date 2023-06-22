Integration of minds still a challenge

India needs to achieve national integration of minds, but it remains far behind even after 75 years of independence. Divisions based on caste, language, religion, region, and sects and groups persist and weaken the country internally. Lack of mental integration affects the economy, efficiency, governance, society, culture, and politics and takes attention away from important national issues. While India’s unique diversity can contribute to making people happy and prosperous, its politicisation makes them vulnerable.

Positive regional aspirations, ethnic culture, folk art, skills, and language contribute to a vibrant society and sustainable economic growth. Instead of politicising the language issue, regional leaders should promote vernacular literature, scholarly activities, research, and the traditional skills of local people. Narrow politics over region and language do not allow the exchange of goods, ideas, skills, and knowledge among people of different states, causing economic loss and trust erosion. The growth of mediocrity in many public-sector organisations, for example, is attributed to regionalism.

Like language, caste politics stunt the growth of capable leadership; it affects economic, social, political, and cultural growth. Caste politics has triggered violence in many states. The Marathas of Maharashtra, the Patidars of Gujarat, the Kapus of Andhra Pradesh, and the Jats of Haryana made violent agitations for reservation in government jobs. The Gond-Lambada clash in Telangana and the recent Kuki-Meitei clash in Manipur are also a result of caste politics. Political scientist Kanchan Chandra, in a study on various castes in Bihar, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, found that the voters needed candidates from their own caste and religion to be in power to have access to basic public services. Thus, the electorate does not vote on the policies or character of the candidates but on their caste or religion.

People from backward castes have incredible creative talents to add high value to different products. The Bunakars (weavers), Hastashilpi (artisans), devotional painters, carpenters, Kumbhakars (clay artists), the Swarnakar, and the tribal artisans add tremendous value to their products. Branding them as weaker sections even after 75 years of independence questions the credibility of our political, financial, educational, social, cultural, and patriotic organisations.

The interdependence among the Hindu and Muslim communities helps sustain hundreds of small economic activities across the country. For example, the Muslim artisans of Moradabad sell a variety of religious artefacts to the Hindus. The Hindu food makers prepare a wide range of sweets for the Muslim festivals. More than 800 years ago, the Kings of Puri settled Muslim artisans in Pipili village to make umbrellas, canopies, fans, banners, etc. for the rituals in the Lord Jagganath temple of Puri. Today, the appliqué work has become internationally famous. When the Hindus invest their money, the Muslims invest their hard work and skills. India should keep the fanatic elements at bay to let the cooperation continue.

According to the Pew Research Centre Survey of Religions across India, there are shared values among religious practitioners. The survey found that most people say it is important to respect all religions to be “truly Indian.” And tolerance is a religious as well as civic value: not only do the majority of Hindus in India (77%) believe in karma, but an identical percentage of Muslims do, too. A third of Christians in India (32%), together with 81% of Hindus, say they believe in the purifying power of the Ganges, a central belief in Hinduism. And the vast majority of Indians of all major religious backgrounds say that respecting elders is very important to their faith.

A uniform school syllabus, like NCERT, has the potential to integrate people’s minds if implemented by all states. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has expressed its concern that certain state boards are violating the RTE Act by laying down their own curriculum and evaluation procedures. The uniform NCERT syllabus will serve its purpose if the government recruits more teachers who can effectively teach the syllabus to children.

The mother tongue brings unity and integrity among people. Today, nearly 84 crore Indians can’t communicate in their mother tongue, Hindi. This is one of the main reasons why farmers, artisans, weavers, and small entrepreneurs depend on middlemen to sell their products and lose profit margins. Decades ago, India could have bridged the North-South gap by introducing a simpler version of Sanskrit. Mother tongue can boost the domestic market, tourism, hospitality, and the unorganised sector.

The national integration of minds depends on the emergence of strong national leaders with the political-intellectual-spiritual capacity to unite people while keeping their rich diversity intact. Indian intellectuals, the media, religious ideologues, and the youth should create a conducive environment for the integration of minds with rich diversity.