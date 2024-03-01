India Inc’s new-found liking for no-poach agreements could invite CCI’s attention

India’s increasing pace of economic growth is fuelling a war for talent across a range of industries — from IT and ITES, from banking to finance, and from e-commerce to online gaming. The demand and supply mismatch for talent offers an opportunity for employees to seek higher wages by switching jobs. Naturally, employers aren’t very enthusiastic about paying higher wages or losing valued employees to rivals.

A seemingly innocuous solution has caught their fancy. Employee no-poach pacts, both formal or informal, are finding many takers these days. Some employers are instructing their legal teams to enforce the often ignored ‘non-compete’ clauses in employment contracts. Others are exploring pacts with their competitors to impose salary caps.