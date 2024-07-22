India needs to face up to its junk food crisis

By Mihir Sharma

India is not the world’s healthiest country. Sadly, regulators seem determined to make the problem worse with each passing year.

Urban Indians, especially wealthier ones, have a relatively sedentary lifestyle, and our diet is heavy in carbohydrates and fats. This may not show up easily in the numbers, given the size of the country’s population. Analysis in the Lancet recently found that about 23 per cent of Indians were technically overweight, defined as a body mass index over 25. Many parts of the world, such as West Asia and Eastern Europe, do much worse.

But, when you break the data down, worrying trends emerge. Women over 30, for instance, have startlingly high rates of abdominal obesity in India — with a prevalence of over 55 per cent for women older than 40. That is a more dangerous indicator of predisposition to metabolic disease than regular BMI.

Moreover, genetics seem to make Indians particularly vulnerable to such ailments. One scientist at the generic pharma major Lupin Ltd. has pointed out that Indians tend to have greater insulin resistance and develop Type II diabetes at a younger age than the average. The Lancet suggests that over 100 million Indians have diabetes, and 136 million are pre-diabetic. That’s a crisis — one that’s set to grow worse as India becomes richer and more urban.