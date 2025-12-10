Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
India’s skies face a talent crunch

India’s skies face a talent crunch

Between December 2 and 5, IndiGo scrapped ~2,000 flights, forcing the aviation regulator to intervene and temporarily relax some norms.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 19:03 IST
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 19:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionIn Perspective

Follow us on :

Follow Us