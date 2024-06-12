India’s arbitration landscape evolves, but needs reforms

The conflict between the promise and practice of arbitration has led to numerous landmark developments in the law, and India now finds itself at a pivotal juncture. Recent years have seen frequent and seminal reforms in arbitration law. There have been additional safeguards introduced to ensure independent and impartial arbitrators, confidentiality of the arbitral process, and limitation of court interference at the pre-arbitral stages. Institutional arbitration is also on the rise, with specialised arbitral institutions making the arbitral process more streamlined and efficient and adopting innovative technology in the process as well.

These reforms have also come at a crucial time; promoting arbitration is seen as an important factor in strengthening the goal of increasing the ease of doing business in India. And as EAM Jaishankar said in his speech, even foreign parties should now be looking to arbitrate in India.