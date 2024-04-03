I.N.D.I.A.’s ‘good Hindu wives’ could have BJP cornered

With the Lok Sabha elections less than a month away, the clock is ticking as parties scramble to hammer down or break alliances, toss out last-minute guarantees and promises, and organise rallies. Above all the din, just like in every election in India, votes will be cast based on which emotive narrative spun by the parties has the most impact.

Until recently, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc was floundering while 'Modi ka parivaar' seemed to be steaming ahead with their vision of India of a development-oriented Ram Rajya. In contrast, I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Nyay' angle and caste census ‘x-ray' played like a convoluted mishmash of messaging.

Even the electoral bonds did not have the anticipated emotional impact; it was nothing like the 'Ram Lala' coming home. Publishing the names and amounts of those who ‘donated’ to political parties turned out to be mere stats. Numbers appeal to the logical mind, but it has very little to do with how a majority of us Indians vote.

But then, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) overplayed its hand. Whether out of the sheer need to leave nothing to chance or nervousness that belied that outward confidence of ‘Ab ki baar, 400 paar’, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)'s Hemant Soren was already in ED custody after he resigned as the Jharkhand Chief Minister. For a while now Opposition leaders have been alleging that the ruling BJP has been unleashing central agencies on them, but the line was crossed when a sitting Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, was arrested.

Over the past few months, the BJP has crossed many lines, shaping public institutions and laws to suit its electoral aspirations. Yet, why was this the line that mattered?

On March 31, Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, and Hemant Soren’s wife, Kalpana Soren, were front and centre at the I.N.D.I.A. rally, making a strong call for defeating the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

The day before, Kalpana Soren made a strategic stop to meet Sunita Kejriwal. The pictures of the two wives, their husbands in jail, hugging in solidarity, vowing to fight together, would have struck an emotional chord with the Indian voter, irrespective of their political leanings.