India's growth has Chinese characteristics

This may not be a blip. From the gleaming new $2 billion bridge in Mumbai that Modi inaugurated last week to a new international airport in a northern town where he will consecrate a Hindu temple on January 22 to buttress his reelection bid, the emphasis is on boosting the capital stock.

Expect this focus to become even sharper in Modi’s third term. Since its 2001 entry into the World Trade Organization, China has regularly invested more than 40 per cent of output. India’s needle is stuck at 30 per cent , six percentage points lower than the peak it hit before the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. And this is despite an all-out push to shore up physical capital with corporate tax cuts, $24 billion in fiscal incentives for domestic manufacturing, and a pickup in public spending on infrastructure.

The question is, will this top-down effort— spearheaded by a small national team of influential billionaires— trickle down fast and deep enough to absorb the surplus labor that got stuck in villages during the Covid-19 outbreak? In Mumbai-based Axis Capital’s calculations, India’s GDP is 1.2 years behind its pre-pandemic path.

For an economy that adds 12 million potential jobseekers a year, that automatically shuts out 1.2 times 12— or about 14 million to 15 million workers— from the employment market.

That’s a big hole, not just in the wages earned by 21percent of the workforce, but also in the operating surpluses of the 39 per cent who run their own business, and in the incomes of another 18 per cent employed by them. Labor in India doesn’t yet have sufficient pricing power to beat inflation, says the Axis report.

A new investment cycle might just mean consumption growth lagging GDP expansion on a more sustained basis, though not everyone will be affected. The top 20 per cent of income earners will witness faster growth than the bottom 50 per cent . “Labor markets are unlikely to be much better for the middle-30 percent as well,” the analysts say.