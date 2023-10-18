India’s war on informal labour is bad for workers

By Andy Mukherjee

India’s mission to bring its vast workforce into formal jobs is faltering, leaving a majority of nonfarm labor in unincorporated businesses. It isn’t just tax evasion that’s prompting employers to keep workers under the radar. Therefore, putting more transactions under the government’s scanner — via the digital trail of a goods and services levy — may not be the solution it’s cracked up to be.

The most recent Periodic Labor Force Survey shows that 74 per cent of nonfarm workers are in proprietorships and partnerships, officially classified as informal-sector enterprises. Between July 2020 and June 2021, when India battled multiple waves of Covid-19, the number was three percentage points lower. A reopened economy may have brought back livelihoods; it doesn’t appear to have made a dent into precarity.

Some part of self-employment is no doubt richly remunerated and voluntary. It’s undertaken by people with professional expertise, for instance in law, consulting or creative fields. Still, in a country where the working-age population has swelled to nearly 1 billion, this upper tier of informality is unlikely to be a significant factor.

Where the survey shows some progress is that, among regular wage earners, more people now have work contracts than two years ago. The share of those with paid leave has also improved marginally. But social-security benefits that are crucial to make labor feel economically secure remain available to only 54 per cent of a narrow group of people who’re lucky to work for a salary.