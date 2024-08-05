Infosys coded India’s tax network. It got a Rs 33,523 crore bill

By Andy Mukherjee

Software outsourcing from India took off after the Y2K scare of the late 1990s by steering a vast pool of cheap engineering talent toward programming. And because the industry earned dollars, it got to keep most of its profit. New Delhi’s tax bureaucracy couldn’t come up with a plan to slaughter the golden goose.

It’s never too late, however, to sharpen the knives. Take the notice last week to Infosys Ltd. for allegedly evading India’s goods and services tax, or GST, to the tune of Rs 33,523 crore over five years. That’s its annual operating profit. Infosys said Wednesday it has paid all that it is legally required to — and even investors don’t believe that India’s second-largest software exporter needs to provide for the alleged liability. Infosys shares, the best performers on the benchmark Nifty 50 index over the past three months, have fallen 2.5 per cent on the news.

The Bengaluru-based firm sent out another statement Thursday evening, saying that the pre-show-cause notice by the state authority had been withdrawn, and it had been directed to submit a response to the GST intelligence directorate in New Delhi. In a further update Saturday, Infosys said that the notice for the financial year ended in March 2018, covering 12 per cent of the demand, stood “closed.”

I’m no tax expert, though I have seen the federal authority’s claim. It says that Infosys imported services from its own global offices, through which it solicits business from large corporations. The coding takes place mostly in India, but the foreign branches also make engineers available onsite at clients’ locations to execute outsourcing projects in coordination with Bengaluru. These units, the department claims, are distinct from the head office. And since the Indian company is paying their expenses and billing global customers for the same, it is liable to pay GST on the supply of services received from its branches overseas.

Infosys must be ruing the day nine years ago when it bagged the Rs 1,676 crore project from the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to write the software for the GST, India’s biggest fiscal reform in decades. Unifying a plethora of sub-national taxes was a long-standing demand of businesses. They wanted the freedom to seamlessly access a common market of 1.4 billion people. What got implemented, however, was one of the world’s most complicated GSTs with five rates: zero, 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent, even as petroleum products and alcohol continued to be taxed separately. For smaller firms, it was a compliance nightmare.

The poorly structured, hastily implemented GST caused heartburn in the accounting community, with Infosys getting its share of the blame. Persistent glitches were an embarrassment for the company, which made things worse by going on to design a clunky, error-prone web portal for people to file income taxes. The administration was livid about the recurring technical snags. A company that had managed to stay largely above the political fray was suddenly taking blows from all sides.