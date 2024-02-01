Interim budget focuses on capex. Will that address lacklustre demand?

While the budget allocation is aligned with the roadmap set by the government, in infrastructure projects, attention must be directed towards curbing cost overruns. This aspect is often overlooked and has historically resulted in increased cost. According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), which oversees infrastructure projects valued at Rs 150 crore and above, 431 out of 1,820 projects reported cost overruns, with 848 projects experiencing delays. The original cost of implementation for these projects was Rs 25.87 lakh-crore, but the anticipated completion cost is projected to reach Rs 30.69 lakh-crore, indicating overall cost overruns of Rs 4.82 lakh-crore. This demands immediate attention on the policy front beyond the budget estimates as it can derail the fiscal deficit targets set out in the budget.

It's evident that the Union government has placed significant emphasis on capital expenditure. Ideally, an increase in capital expenditure also stimulates private investment. However, private investment has remained subdued despite previous years’ heightened focus on capex. One reason for this tepid private investment is attributed to lacklustre demand in the economy.

Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE), which represents expenditure on all goods and services, saw a mere 2 per cent rise in 2023. This is to say that while capital expenditure expansion can potentially encourage private investment, additional factors and conditions might be necessary for this effect to manifest fully.

Let’s hope that the emphasis and focus on schemes directed at women, the poor, youth, and farmers will revive the appetite of the market forces to supplement the sustained growth of the economy more sustainably and inclusively.

(D Dhanuraj is Chairman, and Nissy Solomon is Senior Research Associate, Centre for Public Policy Research, Kochi.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.