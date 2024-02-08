Interim Budget is a missed opportunity for MSMEs

However, the MSME sector needs more than indirect support. The Jocata-Sumpoorn Index, which was launched last year in association with SIDBI, shows that the growth in sales performance of the MSMEs slowed down in 2023 — the index moved in the range of 0.53-0.62 last year, while in 2022, the index had moved in the range of 0.56-0.73. Growth in real private consumption expenditure has slowed down from 7.5 per cent in 2022-2023 to 4.4 per cent in 2023-2024 and uneven monsoons last year hit rural incomes. Even as the economy has recovered post-Covid-19, and the government is optimistic about higher growth next year, forecasts have pegged a slowdown. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has estimated growth in real GDP to move down from the 7.3 per cent in 2023-2024 as per the First Advance Estimates to 7 per cent in 2024-2025. CRISIL expects a cyclical slowdown this year too. There are strong headwinds from the global economy which will impact the small businesses which have contributed more than 45 per cent to India’s exports so far in 2023-2024.