Iran's proxies aren't just a problem for its enemies

By Mihir Sharma

At one level, Iran’s support for Yemen’s Houthi rebels could pass for magnificent statecraft. By supporting the militants’ attacks against Red Sea shipping, the mullahs in Tehran have managed at minimal cost to disrupt the global economy and show up US claims to provide security to the region. The relationship underscores how effectively pliable non-state actors can serve the interests of nations that might otherwise struggle to project power in their region.

Those who live by the militant’s sword, however, die by it, too. Imperial powers that grow dependent on non-state armed groups tend to end up fighting them, or organisations very much like them. The Americans found that out in Afghanistan. Eventually, as the Romans discovered centuries ago, proxies might even consume the empire that long supported them.

Today, middle powers such as Iran are learning this lesson anew. After Tehran-backed militants claimed responsibility for a drone attack in Jordan that killed three US soldiers and wounded 25 others, the country is facing the prospect of direct US retaliation that risks spiraling into a wider war.