Is AI going to take away jobs?

Fear-mongering sells much like how popular science highlights the gravitational pull of black holes to draw attention to the topic. If a black hole gets close to the earth, the earth gets sucked into it. Spooky. What they don't tell you is that there are objects called white dwarfs (remnant cores of dead stars), which are 100 times more common than black holes and can easily do to earth what black holes would do. They are just not as glamorous as black holes. Likewise, there has been a lot of fear-mongering around the development of AI, especially around its impact on the workforce. Is this fear justified? Or is fear-mongering a way to get clicks and views? Let's explore the impact of technology on employment.