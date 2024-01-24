Is global economy ready for AI?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a topic for sci-fi novels and movies. It is now becoming part of common parlance with political and business leaders discussing the potential impact of AI on economies and businesses. The discussions at the recently concluded World Economic Forum in Davos centred on AI.

Amidst the heightened discussions, economists at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released a report analysing the impact of AI on the future of work. The report analyses the impact of AI on country-wise and sector-wise employment.

The IMF research says that the exposure of global employment to AI is almost 40 per cent. This means nearly 40 per cent of global jobs are under pressure. Within the global economy, the exposure of advanced economies, emerging economies, and low-income economies is 60 per cent, 40 per cent, and 26 per cent respectively.

Despite the projected adverse impact of AI on unemployment, economies are encouraging the usage of AI to boost productivity and economic growth. Developed countries, in particular, have stagnated in terms of productivity, and are looking at new engines of growth. There are expectations that AI could be the next engine of growth. The IMF research notes that even though advanced economies are likely to be impacted more adversely than emerging economies, they are also more likely to seize AI’s advantages than emerging economies.

In most of the other technological revolutions, the impact is usually on the low- and middle-income jobs. The one striking aspect of AI is that it is likely to impact high-income jobs. AI’s advanced algorithms can analyse large-scale data, process images, recognise patterns, and take quick decisions. These tasks earlier were done by high-skilled people who were immune from the previous cycles of automation. Not this time around.

IMF economists have developed a framework to measure the impact of AI on the workforce. They use two criteria of exposure to AI and complementarity to AI for categorising occupations. Exposure to AI is defined as the degree of overlap between AI applications and required human abilities in each occupation. Complementary means AI could be used as an additional tool to help occupations.