Is it real or is it AI? For photographers, it’s nebulous

By Dave Lee

On the internet, some questions are easy to answer. “Is it cake?” — slice through it with a knife. “Will it blend?” — stick it in a machine and find out.

But: “Is this AI?” That’s a harder one.

You might not think so. Clearly, something generated using a tool such as Midjourney or OpenAI’s DALL-E should be described as “Made with AI.” In these cases, the only human effort required is dreaming up a text prompt.

But here’s a more nuanced example I’ve been thinking about. After setting off at 3:30 am one recent day, veteran photographer Matt Suess got into position, ahead of the tourist crowd, to capture the sun rising over Utah’s Canyonlands National Park. In post-production, he blended several frames to achieve the ideal level of exposure. Then, he used Adobe Photoshop’s “generative fill” function to fix a small but unseemly dust spot.

The end result was gorgeous, as his followers attested. But soon after posting on both Instagram and Threads, the image received an automated “Made with AI” label because of his use of generative fill. Suess called it frustrating. “I think that gives the casual user, a regular person, the impression the whole thing was a prompt,” he told me.

Meta Platforms Inc. put its AI labeling policy in place after its oversight board advised that users should be better informed of possibly manipulated content, even if the goal wasn’t necessarily to deceive. Meta consulted “over 120 stakeholders in 34 countries in every major region of the world,” wrote Meta’s head of content policy, Monica Bickert. The system is primitive; it relies on self-reporting or metadata attached by photo-editing software when AI is used.

Now that the system has been rolled out, some in the professional photography business feel it is heavy-handed. “The fact that Instagram, arguably photography’s most important platform, is weakening photographers’ authenticity by attaching AI tags willy-nilly is insulting and outrageous,” wrote Matt Growcoot for PetaPixel, a leading independent photography news site.