Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Is J P Nadda eying Himachal Pradesh’s political chessboard?

Is J P Nadda eying Himachal Pradesh’s political chessboard?

Nadda’s renewed focus on Himachal Pradesh signals a bid to reclaim political agency at home
Raja Awasthi
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 05:25 IST
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 05:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsIndian PoliticsJ P NaddaHimachal PradeshOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us