Is the UN failing, or are nations?

Yet, blaming the UN for failing to stop wars is a bit like blaming the meeting room after failing to sign a deal. The UN is but a neutral ground for conflict resolution. The real problem is that nobody wants to be seen to be resolving conflict. Wars are no longer as personally costly to leaders as they used to be when kings and princes had to jump on a horse and rush into battle with a sword in hand. Instead, wars increasingly keep politicians in power — either by distracting public attention away from domestic problems or by soothing the misplaced and unresolved ego problems of nationalists.