Karnataka must make a strong case for a bigger share of tax devolution

The Union Finance Secretary is reported to have stated that the Sixteenth Finance Commission (16th FC) will be appointed by the end of November this year. The recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission (15th FC) will cover up to 2025-26, and the 16th FC will have to submit its recommendations for five years from 2026-27. Most states are faced with severe fiscal stress in the post-pandemic times and particularly after July 2022, when the period for compensation for loss of revenue under GST ended. In addition, with elections on the horizon, a number of states will extend several social welfare measures, which will only add to their fiscal stress. The 16th FC itself will have a challenging task as it has to balance the requirements of the Union and the state governments, deal with equity and efficiency, and work towards achieving sustainable fiscal policy.